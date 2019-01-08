Living with a criminal record

You don't have to be convicted of a crime to feel the repercussions. Even an arrest for a petty misdemeanor can impact future employment, housing and even student loans.

According to a study by The Sentencing Project, between 70 million and 100 million Americans — nearly one in three — have some type of criminal record.

What is it like to live with a criminal record? Kerri Miller talked to two experts to gain a better understanding of how a criminal record impact different areas of life.

Guests: Laurin Leonard— Executive director of "Mission: Launch"

Alexandra Natapoff— Former public defender, law professor at UC Irvine, and author of "Punishment Without Crime"

To listen to the full discussion, use the audio player above.