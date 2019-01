30 years since Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" topped the Billboard pop chart

Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" topped the Billboard pop chart 30 years ago today.

Lead singer Bret Michaels told Rolling Stone that he was inspired to write the song when he called his girlfriend from the road and heard a man's voice in the background.

Heartbroken, Michaels went into the motel laundromat and composed "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." It became the band's one and only number one hit, and their signature song.