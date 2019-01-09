Coming up: Where are we with the Mueller Investigation?

It's been 18 months since Robert Mueller began his special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States Presidential elections. Mueller was expected to submit his briefings on possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and the Russians to a grand jury on Sunday, Jan. 6. Ahead of the pending deadline, Federal Judge Beryl Howell, chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., granted Mueller a six-month extension to continue his probe.

As America awaits Robert Mueller's revelations, MPR News host Kerri Miller will speak with former Watergate prosecutor, Nick Akerman, and Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a Brennan Center fellow and law professor at Stetson University, about what we know thus far and what we can expect from Robert Mueller's findings.

