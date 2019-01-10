Local TSA union rep details the shutdown's effects on federal workers in Minnesota

As the partial government shutdown stretches into the 20th day, many federal employees are feeling the effects — including TSA officers at U.S. airports, who are working without pay. Friday will mark the first paycheck they miss since the shutdown began.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked to Celia Hahn about the shutdown's effects on federal employees in the state. Hahn screens checked baggage at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and is the local president of the union representing TSA workers in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"So far it's mostly [been] a lot of worry because we haven't missed a paycheck yet, but it looks like that's inevitable. That's going to happen, we won't be getting paid," Hahn said, adding that bills like daycare and gas are still adding up for employees working without compensation.

"And we have a lot of married couples that work for the agency, or married couples whose spouses work for a different agency who are also on furlough. So we have households that have no income coming in."