Kids and sleep: What you need to know

Students gather in the library at East Ridge High School before school begins at 8:35 a.m. School officials in the South Washington district moved high school start times back by an hour in 2009. Sleep researchers say later start times are best for teens, who generally need more sleep than younger adults and children.

Twenty years ago, the sleep medicine program at Mayo Clinic did 18 pediatric sleep studies. Last year, it did more than 800. Although kids are still only a fraction of the sleep medicine patient population, it's been growing quickly as doctors have focused on the importance of sleep to child and teen development — and realized that sleep disorders like apnea aren't limited to adults.

Suresh Kotagal and Robin Lloyd, two doctors at Mayo's Center for Sleep Medicine, joined MPR's Angela Davis to talk about sleep and kids.

Use the audio player above to listen to the entire segment.