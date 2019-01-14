Kids and sleep: What you need to know

Twenty years ago, the sleep medicine program at Mayo Clinic did 18 pediatric sleep studies. Last year, it did more than 800. Although kids are still only a fraction of the sleep medicine patient population, it's been growing quickly as doctors have focused on the importance of sleep to child and teen development — and realized that sleep disorders like apnea aren't limited to adults.
Suresh Kotagal and Robin Lloyd, two doctors at Mayo's Center for Sleep Medicine, joined MPR's Angela Davis to talk about sleep and kids.
