It's been 20 years since former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura's inaugural ball

Twenty years ago on Wednesday, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura held his memorable inaugural ball. The event at Target Center featured music, fireworks and the new governor wearing a fringe jacket, feather boa and a Jimi Hendrix t-shirt.

Warren Zevon performed a set that included his hit song "Lawyers, Guns and Money." The governor even joined him onstage for a special (unrehearsed) duet version of Zevon's "Werewolves of London" — it's worth a listen.