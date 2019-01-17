The tale of the Spinosaurus

You know the T. rex. But do you know the Spinosaurus? The giant hunting dinosaur was even bigger than the T. rex — some 50 feet long with seven-foot-long spines. Its fossils were first found in Egypt, then lost in World War II.

Along with other scientists, Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim worked with new fossil discoveries and old drawings to bring the giant creature back to science.

Ibrahim will be at the Fitzgerald Theater Thursday night as part of the National Geographic Live series. He sat down with MPR News host Angela Davis to tell the tale of this prehistoric giant.

Guest:

Nizar Ibrahim — Anatomist, assistant professor of biology and National Geographic explorer

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.