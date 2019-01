Getting back to winter across much of Minnesota

Welcome back to winter!

The first half of January has been warmer than usual across much of the state — with some places in southern Minnesota yet to see a subzero day.

That's expected to change as early as this weekend — and set a new record for the latest first subzero temperature recording in the Twin Cities. As retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer, the Twin Cities record is currently January 18.