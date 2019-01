What's next for Maya Moore and the Lynx?

Lynx forward and former league MVP Maya Moore may sit out the next WNBA season or request a trade, according to a report by WCCO-TV.

After the report came out, Lynx general manager and head coach Cheryl Reeve issued a statement saying, "We have been in close contact with Maya Moore and together, are deciding the best way to approach next season."

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Star Tribune digital sports editor Howard Sinker for the latest on the situation.