Coming up: Obesity on the rise in the U.S.

Since the 1970s, the number of people living with obesity has tripled. Roughly one-fifth of children and adolescents in the United States aged 2 to 19 years are obese. The number for adults living with obesity is even more striking: two-fifths are obese.

Host Tiffany Hanssen will speak with Marion Nestle, author of "Unsavory Truth: How the Food Industry Skews the Science of What We Eat," and Deborah Cohen, author of "A Big Fat Crisis: The Hidden Influences Behind the Obesity Epidemic — and How We Can End It," about the roots of obesity and how to prevent it. Join us Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Guests:

Marion Nestle is the author of "Unsavory Truth: How the Food Industry Skews the Science of What We Eat."

Deborah Cohen is a senior physician policy researcher at the RAND Corporation and the author of "A Big Fat Crisis: The Hidden Influences Behind the Obesity Epidemic — and How We Can End It."