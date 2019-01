This week at the state Capitol: Lawmakers look to jumpstart the 2019 session

It's a short week at the Minnesota state Capitol for lawmakers returning from the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, but votes are beginning as the legislature looks to jumpstart its 2019 session.

Bills dealing with cell phones in cars, election security and sex crimes are all on the move. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with MPR News political reporter Brian Bakst for a look at the week ahead.