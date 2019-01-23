How to diversify the STEM workforce

Women of color are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, careers. And according to the Society of STEM Women of Color, most measurements that assess representation are "inadequate for determining best practices related to recruiting and retaining a diverse STEM faculty."

So, what's being done to get more girls interested?

MPR News host Angela Davis spoke with two guests about their experience as women of color in STEM careers in Minnesota and how they navigate their careers.

Guests:

Ashley McCray, a research and development engineer at General Mills, and president of the Twin Cities chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers.

Dr. Reatha Clark King, the first female African American research chemist at the National Bureau of Standards and formerly faculty member and dean at York College, president of Metropolitan State University in Minneapolis, vice president of General Mills Corporation, and president/executive director of General Mills Foundation.

Use the audio player above to listen to the show.