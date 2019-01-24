British prog-rock band Yes topped the Billboard chart 35 years ago with 'Owner of a Lonely Heart'

It's been 35 years since the British progressive rock band Yes topped the Billboard pop chart with "Owner of a Lonely Heart."

The song actually came about after the band broke up, when several former Yes members got together to form another band, called Cinema. Their new guitarist had written "Owner of a Lonely Heart" as a demo, and over time, the band perfected the song.

By the time the song was released, Cinema had changed their name — you guessed it — back to Yes. "Owner of a Lonely Heart" would become Yes' only chart-topping hit.