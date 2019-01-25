Minnesota was the coldest in the nation this week

Following an unusually warm first half of January, the weather pattern in Minnesota has been dominated by a northwesterly flow of air, and temperatures have generally averaged colder than normal on most days.

Ten stations have reported minimums of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, and for three days in a row (January 19-21) Minnesota reported the coldest temperature in the nation (including Alaska). In addition, many wind chill readings in the minus 30s and minus 40s were reported over the past week.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke to University of Minnesota professor emeritus Mark Seeley.

Click audio player to hear their conversation.