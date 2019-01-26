Winter storm Warning begins Sunday afternoon for central, southern Minnesota, Twin Cities

Gallery: Can't freeze out Frostival in Fargo, Moorhead


1 Craig Snell, left, of Fargo, Jason Reinert of Fargo and Sven Kamrud of West Fargo compete in the Norseman and Norsewoman Challenge Saturday, January 26, 2019 during the Frostival in Fargo Moorhead. The challenge was a new event this year, encouraging competitors to tackle fitness challenges that may have been used by Vikings, like carrying logs, pulling sleds with weights and a race through the snow with obstacles. 
2 Mia Ness and Sergio Castaneda of Fargo made a Star Wars-inspired Snowspeeder cardboard sled for the Frostival's Cardboard Sled Race Saturday, January 26, 2019. 
3 Colton Johnson of Fargo skates a couple laps on the outdoor skating loop in his skates at Island Park in Fargo. The skating loop was part of Frostival, a cold weather celebration hosted by Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead for the fourth year. 
4 Ray Jay of Fargo continues his snow sculpture, "Ice Fishing." 
5 A snow sculpture depicts Eustis the Mammoth, an artistic rendering of a woolly mammoth skull. The sculpture was created by Mike Nelson, Zack Zeis, Josh Zeis and David Swenson, and was on display during Frostival. 
6 Runners participate in the Undies Run on North Broadway Drive in Fargo during the fourth annual Frostival. The race was shortened to a one-block run because of the extreme cold. 
7 Tim Porter of Fargo heads down a sledding ramp at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead during Frostival. 
8 Racers in the Cardboard Sled Race line up at the top of the hill near Island Park in Fargo, N.D. for the Frostival. 
9 Carolyn Johnson, left, and Amanda Reinert finish the last leg of the Norseman and Norsewoman Challenge during Frostival. 
10 Sven Kamrud of West Fargo carries a log during the final event of the Norseman and Norsewoman Challenge. 
11 Dustin Bourgois of Fargo competes in the Norseman and Norsewoman Challenge during Frostival Saturday. 
12 Amanda Reinert, left, of Fargo and Sven Kamrud of West Fargo took first place in the Norseman and Norsewoman Challenge. They received a replica sword as a trophy and a knitted Viking hat. 