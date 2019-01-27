How cold? 49 below zero this morning in northern Minnesota

Frost forms on a window as temperatures dip below zero in December 2017.

Temperatures in northern Minnesota dropped to near 50 below zero on Sunday morning — that's air temperature, not counting the wind.

The National Weather Service in Duluth relayed a report of 49 degrees below zero at Kabetogama in northern St. Louis County. A few miles away, a weather station near Ash Lake reported 48 below.

Other morning lows included 46 below at International Falls, Babbitt, Celina, and Sea Gull Lake on the Gunflint Trail; and 45 below at Embarrass and Brimson.

The low at International Falls sets a record for the date; the Weather Service reported it's the fifth-lowest temperature on record all-time for the city on the Canadian border. The previous Jan. 27 record low temperature was 36 below, set in 1966.

Hibbing also set a record on Sunday morning, with a low of 40 below.

Very cold in the Northland at 7AM this morning. Yes the map shows air temperatures not wind chill temperatures. Kabetogama General Store just reported -49. Thanks to all of our NWS Cooperative Observers. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/CeXR3GMQcv — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) January 27, 2019

Wind chill reports included 57 below zero at the Grand Marais airport, 54 below at International Falls and 51 below at the Grand Marais harbor.

The cold is just getting started, as another shot of arctic air is forecast to sweep across the state for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Lows may reach the 20s below zero — or lower — across all of Minnesota by midweek, with highs remaining below zero. West-northwest winds will make it feel even colder.

Here's a roundup of low temperature reports from across Minnesota on Sunday morning; these are air temperatures, not factoring in the wind:

49 below zero — Kabetogama

48 below zero — Ash Lake

46 below zero — Babbitt, Celina, Sea Gull Lake

45 below zero — International Falls, Embarrass, Brimson

44 below zero — Crane Lake, Cotton

43 below zero — Effie

42 below zero — Orr, Birchdale

41 below zero — Ely, Gunflint Lake, Skibo

40 below zero — Hibbing, Bigfork, Littlefork, Margie

39 below zero — Twig, Loman

38 below zero — Eveleth, Cook, Makinen

37 below zero — Kelliher, Jacobson

36 below zero — Bemidji, Baudette

35 below zero — Warroad, Waskish, Aurora, Cass Lake, Hill City, Northome, Longville

34 below zero — Park Rapids, Wright, Inger

33 below zero — Fosston, Roseau, Grand Rapids, Aitkin, Grand Marais airport, Isabella, Kettle River, Emily, Pine River, Saginaw

32 below zero — Walker, Grand Portage, Hovland, Chisholm, Deer River

31 below zero — Silver Bay, Northome

30 below zero — Thief River Falls, Brainerd, Federal Dam, Moose Lake, Side Lake

29 below zero — Cloquet, Bruno, Sturgeon Lake, Wadena, Staples

27 below zero — Grand Marais harbor, Virginia, Two Harbors, Long Prairie, Melrose

26 below zero — Hallock, Crookston, Esko, McGregor

24 below zero — Detroit Lakes, Hinckley, Grand Marais harbor, Benson, Little Falls

22 below zero — Duluth airport, Fergus Falls, Morris, Paynesville

20 below zero — Willmar, Mora, Princeton

18 below zero — St. Cloud, Duluth harbor, Albert Lea, Cambridge, Glencoe, Red Wing, Waseca, Owatonna

17 below zero — Lakeville, Litchfield, Buffalo, New Ulm

16 below zero — Mankato, Maple Lake

15 below zero — Montevideo, Madison

8 below zero — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport