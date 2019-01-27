Live Winter storm takes aim at much of Minnesota

Rodriguez continues conviction, death sentence appeal in Sjodin case

The search for Dru Sjodin
A massive search took place in northwestern Minnesota in late 2003 for missing University of North Dakota student, Dru Sjodin. Convicted sex offender Alfonso Rodriguez was eventually convicted of abducting and killing Sjodin. That case led to proposals for tougher sex offender legislation on the state and national levels. 