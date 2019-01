Neil Young plays 3 more shows in Minneapolis this week

Neil Young continues his four-night stand in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theater Monday night.

Young kicked off the series on Saturday at the Pantages Theatre. He'll perform at the State Theatre Tuesday, and Northrop Auditorium on Thursday.

The Minneapolis shows are part of what Young is calling his Big M Theater Tour — a short solo tour played in historic theaters in cities that begin with "M," including Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Madison.