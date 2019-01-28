U of M Twin Cities campus cancels Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday classes

A woman walks across the snowy University of Minnesota campus near the Dinkytown neighborhood in Minneapolis on Sunday.

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus will cancel all afternoon classes on Tuesday due to extremely cold temperatures, the school's President Eric Kaler said in a statement Monday evening.

Day and evening classes on Wednesday are also canceled. The campus will remain open for all other businesses.

"This decision to cancel classes but keep the university open was made by university leaders after careful consideration of many factors," said Kaler. "Faculty members should be in touch with students about how missed classes or related work will be made up."

The president also urged department managers to make an early decision about whether their students workers are needed Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, and to notify students as soon as possible.

University buses will run regular service on Tuesday and reduced service on Wednesday. "You can limit your time outside by tracking buses using the Gopher Trip app, which will tell you when the next bus arrives," the U president said.

Cancellation of scheduled campus events is at the discretion of organizers, and anyone planning to attend an event on campus is recommended to check ahead of time whether it will proceed as scheduled.

Further updates on the class cancellation can be found on the school's website.