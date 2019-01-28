Ahead of bitter cold, schools call off classes

Roseville, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale and Stillwater schools have all announced that school will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extremely low temperatures and dangerous wind chills forecasted.

Updated: 1:42 p.m. | Posted: 1 p.m.

It's turning out to be a pretty long weekend for some Minnesota students, after getting a snow day Monday.

Ahead of what's expected to be dangerous cold this week, school officials across the Twin Cities metro area have pre-emptively canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday out of concern for students' safety. Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz said he would not be ordering a statewide closure.

Walz said he'll defer instead to local school districts on decisions to open or close "because they know best the conditions in their area and how to keep their students safe."

School districts typically make their own individual decisions on whether it's too cold or snowy to hold school, although state law gives the governor power through the education commissioner to "alter school schedules, curtail school activities or order schools closed." Former Govs. Arne Carlson and Mark Dayton both ordered schools closed due to cold weather during their tenures.

Roseville, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale and Stillwater schools all announced Monday that no classes would be held Tuesday and Wednesday.

The districts continue to monitor weather for Thursday and will make a decision later on whether to cancel classes for that day.

Anoka-Hennepin, Minnesota's largest public school district, could soon join the list.

"I can't foresee us being open at all on Wednesday," Superintendent David Law said. "I would hate to have kids out of school four days like this for a whole variety of reasons. But I also don't want to put them at risk. The first thing we think about is can we safely get kids to and from school — that morning and that afternoon window."

The Twin Cities National Weather Service office is forecasting extreme cold Tuesday through Thursday morning, with the coldest conditions expected Wednesday morning with minus 60 to minus 40 wind chills, which can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.

Extreme cold is expected Tuesday through Thursday morning. The coldest conditions are expected Wednesday morning with -60°F to -40°F wind chills. Wind chills this low can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/5CNwwvTp2n — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 28, 2019

Unfortunately for Stillwater students, the "extra" days off this week will have to be made up.

"While we built a snow day into the school calendar, at this point, we've reached our limit for the year," the school district said in a statement online. "Unfortunately, additional days will need to be added to the school calendar on future non-school days or at the end of the year."