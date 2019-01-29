House committee considers bill creating task force on missing, murdered indigenous women

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy committee will consider a bill to create a task force on missing and murdered indigenous women.

The task force would collect data, examine the impact of policing policies and suggest ways to reduce violence against Native American women and girls.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Patina Park about the proposed legislation. Park is executive director of the Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center.