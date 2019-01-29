U.S. Postal Service cancels delivery in Minnesota, parts of upper Midwest on Wednesday due to weather

Dylan Fitzpatrick, with Virgil's Auto Clinic and Towing, works on pulling out a third United States Postal Service mail truck during a snow storm in January 2018 in Rochester, Minn.

"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" says the unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service.

Notably absent from that famous phrase is "extreme cold."

The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that it will temporarily suspend delivery in Minnesota on Wednesday because of "projected deteriorating weather conditions."

The suspension of delivery service also includes western Wisconsin, Iowa and western Illinois.

The Postal Service says retail operations will be available, but may be limited, and mail won't be picked up from businesses or collection boxes.