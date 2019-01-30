Appetites: Award-winning chef Paul Berglund brings his talent to Rochester

Chef Paul Berglund stands in Fiddlehead Coffee Company, where he has been named Culinary and Sustainability Director.

If you've ever eaten at the renowned Minneapolis restaurant The Bachelor Farmer or Ann Kim's acclaimed Young Joni, then you've probably sampled some of Chef Paul Berglund's creations.

Now, the 2017 James Beard Award-winning chef is moving south to Rochester, a city that's shedding its reputation for having a dull culinary scene.

MPR News reporter Catharine Richert sat down with Berglund at Fiddlehead Coffee Company, the space that will be home to his next restaurant venture. He'll be developing Fiddlehead's retail beverage line and launching the restaurant's own farm.

Head Chef Brandon Adams (right) and Culinary and Sustainability Director Paul Berglund stand in Fiddlehead Coffee Company's kitchen. Berglund is moving to Rochester to transform the restaurant's menu. Catharine Richert | MPR News

