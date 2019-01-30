How to get the heck out of here - and fast

Temperatures in Minnesota dipped to at least 28 degrees below zero on Wednesday, inspiring dreams of warm vacations.

MPR News host Angela Davis spoke with a travel agent and a travel blogger about how you can escape the cold without breaking the bank.

Guests:

Kyle Potter — Editor-in-chief of Minnesota-based Thrifty Traveler, an online travel blog that shows the best flights and travel deals

Ted Blank — Manager and luxury travel advisor with Travel Leaders in Stillwater

