Sexual assault reform underway in Minnesota

The way Minnesota handles sexual assaults could be changing. The reform is taking place at the State Capitol where advocates, law enforcement agencies, and sexual assault survivors are coming together on several measures.

MPR News host Angela Davis spoke with three different people who would be directly impacted by these changes.

Guests:

Nate Gove — Executive director of the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, retired Golden Valley police commander

Pamela Maldonado — Victim Advocacy Program manager at Cornerstone, former member of the planning committee to create Minnesota's first Victim Assistance Academy

Brooke Morath — Survivor of sexual assault who was feature in the Star Tribune's "Denied Justice" series

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.