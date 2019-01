50 years since Bobby Darin walked off set of 'Gleason' show

It's been 50 years since Bobby Darin walked off the set of "The Jackie Gleason Show," after producers told him he couldn't perform his song "Long Line Rider." They thought it was too controversial.

The song is about three skeletons found buried on the grounds of an Arkansas prison in 1968. After the discovery, an Arkansas prison superintendent suggested the bones belonged to inmates who had been killed by guards.