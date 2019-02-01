ChangeMakers: Black Minnesotans making history

Black History Month celebrates and honors the accomplishments of black Americans through time.

Every weekday this February, MPR News is featuring black Minnesotans who are making history right now across the state. Each profile will discuss what being black in Minnesota means to them, a bit about their background and their hopes for the future.

Farji Shaheer sits for a portrait inside of Hennepin County Medical Center on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Evan Frost | MPR News

Farji Shaheer, 39, is Program Manager and Director of the Next Step program at Hennepin County Medical Center and North Memorial Hospital.

"I'd really like to see it where we can go a whole summer, maybe a whole year without anyone being shot down by nonsensical violence or emotional violence. Also, I would like to see some of the gun laws changed. But that's a different story."