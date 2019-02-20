ChangeMakers: Blackout Improv, breaking barriers and busting guts

Members of Blackout Improv are photographed at Mixed Blood Theatre.
Members of Blackout Improv, a black improv group based in Minneapolis, Minn., are photographed on Monday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Mixed Blood Theatre. Front row, from left: Janay Henry, Denzel Belin, and Derek "Duck" Washington. Second row, from left: John Gebretatose, Kory LaQuess Pullam and Vann Daley. Third row, from left: Alyssa DiVirgilio and Alexis Camille. 