Groundhog Day 2019: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. 