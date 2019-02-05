Lynx star Maya Moore to skip 2019 season to focus on family, ministry

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore goes up for a layup to put the Lynx ahead by one in the last minute of the 4th quarter during game 1 of the WNBA Finals inside Williams Arena at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sept. 24, 2017.

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore announced Tuesday she'll sit out the upcoming pro basketball season to focus on her family and "ministry dreams."

Moore, 29, made the announcement in an essay for The Player's Tribune in which she explained that basketball wasn't fulfilling all of what she wants to do in life:

I measure success by asking, "Am I living out my purpose?" I learned a long time ago that my purpose is to know Jesus and to make Him known. Some of you may know about the verse from the Bible that I include in my autographs: Colossians 3:23. I take the time to leave people with a little insight into who is the foundation of my approach, passion and motivation. "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord...." My announcement is about how I'm shifting the focus to the whatever.

In a statement, Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said she supports Moore's decision:

Minnesota #Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve today issued the following statement on Lynx forward Maya Moore’s decision to sit out the 2019 season: pic.twitter.com/z2YNPI2VOd — Lynx PR (@Lynx_PR) February 5, 2019

Moore played eight seasons for the Lynx, averaging 18.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She has four WNBA championships, was named league MVP in 2014 and played in five All-Star games.