Can Ralph Northam still lead after racist photo?

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is facing calls to resign after a racist yearbook photo emerged over the weekend. The image features one person in blackface and the other wearing Ku Klux Klan robes.

Northam, a Democrat, initially apologized for the photo, but later said he is not in the photo and it's a mistake that the photo appears on his yearbook page. He did, however, say he appeared in blackface around that time as part of a costume, NPR reports.

The governor met with his cabinet and other administrative members on Monday morning to discuss his future.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with political science professor Adolphus Belk Jr. about Northam's ability to lead the state in the wake of this controversy.

