What changes Will Steger saw on his latest Antarctica trip

Will Steger has been to the top and bottom of the world. He has seen climate change first hand in places most of us will never set foot.

The famed Minnesota explorer and climate activist is just back from a return to Antarctica. He was surveying the changes from his 1989 Trans-Antarctica Expedition, with two documentary filmmakers in tow.

He sat down with MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner to discuss what has changed in the last 30 years, plus his outlook for the climate's future.

