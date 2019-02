30 years since a broken-up band topped the charts

It's been 30 years since the Canadian band Sheriff topped the Billboard pop chart with "When I'm With You."

At the time, the song was already six years old, and Sheriff had broken up — but for some reason, radio stations started playing it again.

Another interesting distinction: According to rock historian Rod Couch, the note held by lead singer Freddy Curci at the end of the song is the longest ever in a pop hit.