The pervasiveness of blackface in American culture

Blackface is all over the news lately. First, it was a racist photo in the medical school yearbook of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

While he said the picture isn't him, he shortly after admitted he wore blackface in the 1980s as part of a Michael Jackson costume.

Days later, the Virginia attorney general said he had blackened his face to portray a rapper at a college party.

In addition, Gucci just recalled a black sweater after complaints about its resemblance to blackface.

Maybe these incidents shouldn't surprise — only 58 percent of Americans think the wearing of blackface is problematic.

MPR News host Kerri Miller was joined by Lawrence Ross to examine the roots of blackface: where it started, why it's offensive, and why many white Americans don't get it.

Guest: Lawrence Ross — Lecturer and author of the book "Blackballed: The Black and White Politics of Race on America's Campuses"