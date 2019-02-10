Klobuchar ready to join crowded 2020 presidential race

"Amy for America" signs are seen at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, ahead of a rally at which U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is slated to announce her 2020 presidential bid.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar prepared to joined the chase for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination Sunday with a frigid campaign kickoff along the Mississippi River with the Minneapolis skyline as a soaring backdrop.

The third-term Minnesota senator and former county attorney will be part of an already bulging field looking to take on Republican President Donald Trump. And she'll be one of a historic number of women in the White House hunt, becoming the fifth so far to press ahead with a bid.

"Let us cross the river of our divides and walk across our sturdy bridge to higher ground," she said in remarks prepared for Sunday's event, and released earlier in the day.

MPR News will carry the announcement live on-air and on Facebook live video:

The announcement setting helps showcase the Midwestern roots of a candidate certain to present herself as a mild alternative to the sharp-edged Trump. She's among a crop of senators in the race or giving it serious consideration.

"I don't have a political machine. I don't come from money. But what I do have is this: I have grit," Klobuchar planned to tell supporters. "I have family. I have friends. I have neighbors. I have all of you who are willing to come out in the middle of the winter, all of you who took the time to watch us today, all of you who are willing to stand up and say people matter."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to the crowd at the DFL election night party in St. Paul on Nov. 6, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News 2018

Even before her launch, Klobuchar has had to answer for her managerial style, with some former staff members voicing anonymous concerns of overbearing and abusive treatment. Her office has endured significant turnover throughout her tenure. Other Klobuchar aides defended her as setting high standards and creating a culture where other staff members have gone on to hold higher positions in state and federal government.

Within the Democratic field she'll have to navigate from the gate, Klobuchar hasn't espoused many of the hard-left positions that have proven popular with the party base. Instead, she's prone to playing up where she's worked with Republicans on legislation.

• Related: What does Amy Klobuchar bring to the party?

• Earlier: Klobuchar expected to announce presidential run Sunday

Klobuchar, 58, convincingly won a third term in November, meaning she won't have to choose between staying in the Senate and attempting to climb the political ladder. As part of that last campaign, Klobuchar pledged she'd serve her full six-year term if she won.

"Of course I will," Klobuchar said at an August debate at the State Fair. "I think my track record shows that. I love working in the Senate. I love representing Minnesota."

The pledge wouldn't be breached unless she wins, but the demands of a presidential campaign will force her to split time between Washington and the key states on the nominating calendar. Klobuchar is already scheduled to appear later this month in Iowa, the traditional first state to weigh in.

Klobuchar has steamrolled her opponents in her Minnesota races, twice topping 60 percent in a state where other comparable contests have produced much narrower outcomes. Her last two opponents struggled to keep her in striking distance or raise money; her 2018 opponent was so strapped he resorted to hammering in his own lawn signs around the state.

But that's also meant that she hasn't received significant opposition scrutiny, been subject to searing television ads or had to fight through difficult debates that are common in presidential contests.

Volunteers gather for a photo in front of the stage at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, ahead of a rally at which U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is slated to announce her 2020 presidential bid. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Critics say she is reluctant to take the lead on controversial issues, preferring instead to focus on easy targets with wide public support, such as swimming pool safety and fighting human trafficking.

"She's a senator of small things," said Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan. "She puts on this persona of being a nice midwesterner, but she hasn't stood behind any core issue, championed it or built that seniority out in Congress in her time in Washington, D.C."

Klobuchar's initial challenge will be to ramp up fundraising to sustain a campaign that will require a presence in multiple states at once. She'll also have to build up a network of staff and volunteers. And she will need to find ways to attract attention in a crowded race with some better-known competitors.

She is just the latest Minnesota hopeful to put sights on the White House. Two former Democratic Minnesota senators — Hubert H. Humphrey and Walter Mondale — got there as vice presidents but fell short in their bids for the top job.

More recently, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty and then U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann pursued the Republican nomination in 2012 but exited the race in the early stages.

MPR News reporter Mark Zdechlik contributed to this report.