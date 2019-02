50 years since Tommy James and the Shondells hit No. 1 with 'Crimson and Clover'

Tommy James and the Shondells went to No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 50 years ago with "Crimson and Clover."

The song was released at a time when the band was trying to change its reputation as a bubblegum music act. They transformed their sound completely, embracing the psychedelia that was all the rage in the late 1960s. The song became a classic and has been covered by artists ranging from Joan Jett to Prince.