Mpls. man pleads guilty to abusing disabled daughters

The house where Jerry Lee Curry and Shelia Machelle Wilson lived with their family sits on 17th Ave. S. in south Minneapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

A 52-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and abusing his disabled twin daughters in a plea agreement Wednesday that will put him in prison for up to 30 years.

Jerry Curry agreed to plead guilty to three charges in the case that the Hennepin County attorney earlier called the most horrific of his career. Curry faced nine charges, including eight felonies and one gross misdemeanor, in the case.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Fred Karasov accepted the plea agreement.

Curry is expected to be sentenced Feb. 20 during which his daughters are expected to provide victim impact statements, prosecutors said at the hearing.

The mother of the young women, Shelia Wilson, earlier pleaded guilty to lesser charges and had agreed to testify at Curry's trial.

Jerry Lee Curry and Sheila Wilson Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail

The couple were arrested and charged last year. At that time the adult twins told investigators they were often chained to the door of their parents' bedroom in a south Minneapolis home. They were deprived of food, beaten and sexually assaulted, they said. Their younger sister, who was 11 at the time of the arrests, told investigators she was hit in the head with a golf club.

Hennepin County launched a review of its earlier interactions with the family after the arrests.

The county had opened and closed at least two cases on the family and neighbors had repeatedly called police to the home more than four dozen times over a six-year period ending in June 2017.