Art Hounds: 'Queer Craft' in Morris

Visual artist Lisa Bergh thoroughly enjoyed a dual exhibition at the Morrison Gallery on the campus of the University of Minnesota Morris. "To Be Human" is a solo show by Andrew Leo Stansbury featuring his photography and ceramic-based performance art.

"Queer Craft" is a group show of 30 artists curated by Stansbury. Bergh says both shows exhibit a deep sense of craft and playful theatrics, juxtaposing power and vulnerability. The shows run through Feb. 28.

Music lover Bruce Bock is headed to the Oldenberg House in Carlton, Minn., this weekend to hear Sarah Greer perform. One weekend a month, the Oldenberg House turns into a jazz club, complete with dinner service. Greer is an improvisational vocalist; she'll likely also perform from her album, "What the Music Says Do." Performances are Friday and Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Nightingale Trio's Sarah Larsson recommends attending the release party of Mizna Journal. The biannual publication presents prose, poetry and art that explore the Arab-American experience.

This latest edition examines 70 years of Palestinian occupation and the rich literature that has been born of that struggle. Larsson says she can't think of a better way to get to know a culture than through its artists, and this publication feels particularly timely. The release party features artist readings and light snacks beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday at Open Book in Minneapolis.