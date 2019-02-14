Former police chief talks about his new role as Minnesota's public safety commissioner

Recently named the new Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner, John Harrington rose to prominence after being the top cop in the St. Paul police department and more recently at Metro Transit. He will now oversee the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement, as well as the State Fire Marshal.

How does Harrington plan to handle all these responsibilities? Harrington sat down with MPR News host Angela Davis to talk about his top priorities and concerns.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.