DNR OKs some walleye keepers this spring on Mille Lacs

Tony Roach, professional guide and co-chair of Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee, unhooks a walleye on Lake Mille Lacs. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Thursday it will allow some walleye harvest when the season opens May 11.

Anglers on Lake Mille Lacs will be able to keep some walleye during this year's open-water fishing season — a significant change after several seasons of catch-and-release only that frustrated anglers and local resorts around the iconic central Minnesota lake.

Last year, state anglers stayed well under the lake's safe-harvest allocation for walleyes and with an improving walleye population, the Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Thursday it will allow some walleye harvest when the season opens May 11.

The DNR didn't detail the numbers, saying it will announce the Mille Lacs walleye regulations for the upcoming season in mid-March.

"With some very conservative fishing regulations over the past three years, walleye are now at a level where we can cautiously allow anglers to start keeping some fish during the open-water season," DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a statement.

"The upward trend of the walleye population reflects the conservation efforts of both the state of Minnesota and the Ojibwe tribes with harvest rights in Mille Lacs Lake," added Mille Lacs Band DNR Commissioner Bradley Harrington.

The DNR said the state and the bands recently agreed on a safe harvest level of 150,000 pounds of walleye, which provides a state allocation of 87,800 pounds. Under the catch-and-release only regulation last year, the walleye kill totaled just over 47,000 pounds.

Mille Lacs' walleye population had fallen significantly in recent years, and officials have struggled to balance the demands of local businesses dependent on walleye fishing with the need to rebuild the fishery.

In 2015, the state closed the open-water walleye season early. Officials then OK'd a winter season, but the warm weather put a damper on it.

In 2016, the DNR went to catch-and-release only and also banned the use of live bait for those who planned to catch-and-release.

The move triggered waves of anger. That August, Gov. Mark Dayton intervened to keep the season open after the DNR moved to close it earlier than anticipated.

In 2017, the DNR not only closed Mille Lacs to walleye keepers, it stopped all walleye fishing for about a month in mid-summer, the peak of the season, to cut down on the hooking mortality of walleye who were caught and released but still didn't survive being caught.

Last year's open water rules were essentially a continuation of 2017.