DNR OKs some walleye keepers this spring on Mille Lacs

Tony Roach is a guide and co-chair of Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Comm.
Tony Roach, professional guide and co-chair of Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee, unhooks a walleye on Lake Mille Lacs. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Thursday it will allow some walleye harvest when the season opens May 11. 