Monster St. Croix sturgeon may be a champion at getting caught

Jeremy Levasseur says he also caught the same St. Croix River sturgeon.
Jeremy Levasseur (right) says a bid for a record catch on the St. Croix River last weekend isn't the first time a nearly 7-foot-long sturgeon has been reeled in. He said he caught the same fish on Halloween, fishing near Xcel Energy's Alan S. King Generating Station near his hometown of Stillwater. 