As lawmakers work to avert a shutdown, some Minnesotans are still feeling the effects of the last impasse

Congress is preparing to vote on a bill that would avert another partial government shutdown. If the House and Senate pass the bill and President Trump signs it, the government will remain funded beyond the February 15 deadline.

One person closely watching these developments is Shannon Berns, a consultant based in Alexandria, Minn. who works with one of the state's Small Business Development Centers. The centers — which are supported by the Small Business Administration and other partners — receive 70 percent of their funding from the federal government, and have not received any of that money since the last shutdown began on Dec. 21, 2018. That means they don't have funds to pay contractors like Berns.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Berns about the situation.