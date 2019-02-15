First Lady Gwen Walz has influential voice in making policy

Gwen Walz, Minnesota's new first lady, is carving out a different role than her predecessors. With an office in the Capitol, she plans to influence policy in several areas — with a special emphasis on education and corrections. Like her husband, Gov. Tim Walz, Gwen Walz is a former teacher.

She spoke with Angela Davis about where she hopes to make a difference, and the realities of work at the Capitol and life in the Governor's Mansion.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.