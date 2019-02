This could end up being the snowiest February in state history

The snowfall continues at a record-setting clip this month. Several climate stations from Hastings to Cotton are already reporting their snowiest February ever, with more than 20 inches of snowfall to date and two weeks left in the month.

According to University of Minnesota professor emeritus Mark Seeley, all this snowfall could put us in range for the snowiest February in state history. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Seeley for the latest.