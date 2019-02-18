Coming up: The American church's complicity in racism

Jemar Tisby is the author of the new book "The Color of Compromise: The Truth About the American Church's Complicity in Racism."

For centuries, the white American church enabled and even embraced racism. But many Christians say that's in the past. Jemar Tisby doesn't agree.

Tomorrow, on MPR News with Kerri Miller, we will talk with the author of "The Color of Compromise" about how the white American church has been complicit in racism since the beginning — and continues to preserve the racial power imbalance. "Christian complicity with racism in the 21st century looks different that complicity with racism in the past," Tisby writes. "Racism never goes away. It adapts."

