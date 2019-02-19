INDIgenesis is back at The Walker

Native American filmmakers from around the country are spending time in Minneapolis this month. The Walker Art Center is hosting its second INDIgenesis film festival through March 9.

There will be screenings throughout the festival that include documentaries, short films and virtual reality.

Filmmaker Missy Whiteman is a co-curator of the festival. She spoke with MPR News host Angela Davis about what the festival is trying to accomplish for new and old filmmakers alike.

