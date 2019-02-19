Debut album from supergroup Our Native Daughters drops Friday

The four women comprising the folk group Our Native Daughters have all found success as solo artists, and they all play the banjo.

Now, they've come together to record an album reflecting on the lives of African-American women.

"It felt like there were things we had been waiting to say our whole lives in our art, and to be able to say them in the presence of our sisters-in-song was sweet indeed," group founder Rhiannon Giddens (of the Carolina Chocolate Drops) said in a press release. "I see this album as a part of a larger movement to reclaim the black female history of this country."

The album comes out on Friday, but you can listen to the whole thing right now at NPR's First Listen page.