Some truths and myths about Latino voters

As the Latino population in the United States grows, the power of the Latino vote becomes a bigger potential prize. But it might be unwise to clump all Latinos together into one voting bloc.

What issues motivate different groups of Latinos to vote? What sorts of messaging are effective, and which are not?

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with two experts about the issues that motivate some Latinos to vote, what keeps others from voting, and some of the common misconceptions about the Latino vote.

Guests: Natalie Carlier— Formerly Unidos U.S. Regional Coordinator and Southeast Liaison. Now works for the National Latina Institute for reproductive health

Gabriel Sanchez— Associate professor of political science at the University of New Mexico

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.