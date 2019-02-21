Peterson, Emmer assure Minnesota farmers help is on the way

Rep. Colin Peterson, left, and Rep. Tom Emmer tell jokes at each other's expense during a bipartisan town hall at the American Legion in Melrose, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Emmer referred to Peterson as "Cranky Colin."

Minnesota farmers on Thursday got a chance to tell two congressmen how increased pressure from low milk prices, tariffs and competition are affecting them.

U.S. Reps. Collin Peterson, a Democrat in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District, and Tom Emmer, a Republican in the 6th Congressional District, held a joint town hall at the American Legion in Melrose.

Emmer noted that the Trump administration is in talks with China on how to resolve the trade war, which has hurt Minnesota farmers. He said he and Peterson likely wouldn't have taken the same approach as Trump on trade with China, but he said he's hopeful for a resolution that will benefit Minnesota farmers.

"Something had to be done with this relationship so that it was fair, so these non-trade barriers could be removed and our great producers could have full and fair access to the Chinese market as well as others," Emmer told the crowd of about 100 people.

U.S. Reps. Colin Peterson and Tom Emmer hold a bipartisan town hall together inside of the American Legion in Melrose. Evan Frost | MPR News

Peterson said the farm bill Congress passed in December includes a stronger safety net for small dairy farms with fewer than 220 cows.

"I would guess in two years, when people see how this works, we're going to get criticized for putting in a program that's too good, because you literally will not be able to lose money under this program," Peterson said.

Both Peterson and Emmer have a lot of dairy farms in their districts. Some farmers have decided to get out of the business, in part because of competition from larger farms.

Besides help for dairy farmers, Emmer highlighted money in the farm bill for mental health assistance for farmers who are under increased stress.