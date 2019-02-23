MnDOT: If you can, stay off the roads overnight and Sunday

A Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow encounters blowing snow on Interstate 90 near Worthington on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Updated: 7:55 p.m. | Posted: 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota transportation officials and meteorologists are advising people to stay off the roads across much of the state overnight and Sunday as snow and gusty winds are forecast to create whiteout conditions.

"Motorists should consider changing their travel plans Saturday night and into Sunday," read a mid-afternoon announcement from the Minnesota Department of Transportation's District 6 in southeast Minnesota, where the heaviest snow is expected to fall.

• More forecast details: MPR Weather's Updraft blog

"Heavy snow and winds will result in severe impacts to travel for many motorists tonight into Sunday," District 6 officials reported. "MnDOT snowplow operators will be on the roads but snowfall rates, at times, will far outpace the work of the plows. High winds, especially in unsheltered areas, will result in whiteout conditions and have the potential for heavy drifting."

MnDOT announced at 7:30 p.m. Saturday that it was closing Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea because of deteriorating road conditions.

This plow on I-90 west of Albert Lea is battling heavy snow.



Get ready to hunker down. Heavy snow will take over the region in only a few hours.#MnDOT #AlbertLea #I90 pic.twitter.com/GsWqb90kn1 — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) February 24, 2019

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities also advised against unnecessary travel during the storm.

"If you must travel, bring a charged cell phone, warm clothes, and tell someone where you are going and when you arrive," the Weather Service reported.

Blizzard warnings are in effect overnight for about the southwest half of the state, from the Red River valley south to Marshall and Worthington, and east to Mankato, Rochester and Red Wing. The warnings include the southern Twin Cities metro area.

A blizzard warning also is in effect for the North Shore.

Minneapolis, St. Paul and the north metro are under a winter weather advisory.

The very latest snowfall forecast. There will be incredible snow rates across southeastern MN into northern WI, where thunderstorms could also develop. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/g12sPUKQFt — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 24, 2019

A band of 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected overnight into Sunday in southeast Minnesota, with snow totals rapidly dropping off to the northwest. In the Twin Cities metro area, totals may range from 3 to 5 inches in the south metro to only a couple inches in the north metro.

But even where there isn't much new snow, northwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will kick up that snow and create whiteout conditions at times, the Weather Service reported.

The strongest winds and best chance for blizzard conditions will be from Sunday morning through Sunday evening, the Weather Service reported.

As the winds pick up Sunday, temperatures will fall. Wind chills of 25 to 35 below are possible in the Twin Cities on Monday morning.